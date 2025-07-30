UAE, Paraguay discuss enhancing parliamentary relations

GENEVA, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Raúl Luis Latorre Martínez, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Both sides affirmed the strong ties of friendship between the UAE and Paraguay and emphasised the shared desire of their leaderships to expand and elevate bilateral cooperation across various fields, in ways that promote prosperity and mutual benefit for both countries and their peoples.

The discussions focused on the importance of enhancing joint parliamentary action to support sustainable development, recognising the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy as a key instrument for building bridges of collaboration between nations in vital and developmental sectors.

They called for activating the role of parliamentary friendship groups between the UAE FNC and the Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies to facilitate the exchange of information and legislative expertise, coordinate on issues of mutual interest, and align positions on matters presented at regional and international parliamentary platforms.