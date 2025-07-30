MoHRE reports over 24 million customers interactions via 14 digital, electronic channels in H1

DUBAI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) saw more than 24 million interactions with its customers undertaken through its ‘Tawasul’ communication system.

The high volume of interactions reflects the system’s advanced level of readiness and efficiency of the system, as well as customer confidence in it, seeing as it provides users with innovative, easy, and secure options for communication, while ensuring transparency and privacy.

“The ‘Tawasul’ system aligns with government directives to provide pioneering and outstanding services,” said Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Voice Department at MoHRE. “It reinforces our vision at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to establish a competitive labour market by strengthening our partnerships and developing various channels for communicating with customers and listening to their needs and aspirations to form the basis for proactive and customer-centric service delivery. This, in turn, contributes to a future-ready economy, reinforces the UAE’s leadership in government services, and drives forward the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.”

“By leveraging digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the system keeps pace with the business sector’s rapidly evolving needs, and establishes a pioneering environment to support decision-making based on customer needs and aspirations,” Al Alili added. “Our objective is to elevate the quality and effectiveness of our services, and deliver them according to the highest standards of efficiency, readiness, and competitiveness. And this, ultimately, contributes to cementing the UAE’s position as the best place in the world to live, work, and invest.”

With a total of 14 digital and electronic channels under its umbrella, the ‘Tawasul’ system recorded 1.2 million incoming and outgoing calls to and from the MoHRE call centre, including video calls and WhatsApp, which were processed either by call centre staff or through self-service options. Meanwhile, the call centre reported a service quality rate of 85.2%, along with high customer satisfaction levels of 91.7%.

The system employs innovative mechanisms to engage customers in determining priority services based on their needs, and involves them in proposing solutions and discussing challenges. This process is facilitated by the centralised and secure technological infrastructure and advanced mechanisms the system adopts, which help ensure transparency and privacy in service delivery, enable remarkable performance levels, and keep pace with future trends that meet the UAE government’s requirements and directives for forward-looking services.

Moreover, the MoHRE’s Customer Voice System received approximately 161,300 requests, including feedback, suggestions, thank-you notes, and technical support requests. Additionally, the system processed around 44,000 interactions through the premium services package for ‘Diamond Category’ establishments, as well as over 41,000 proactive communication engagements by account managers appointed to said establishments. The premium service offers its ‘Diamond Category’ beneficiaries priority in answering calls and processing transactions, in addition to an account manager service for proactive communication.

In total, the ‘Tawasul’ system facilitated around 535,000 interactions through digital channels during the first half of 2025, including email, chat, social media channels, and WhatsApp. Communication services also included awareness notifications sent by MoHRE, where over 3.6 million text messages (SMS), more than 10.53 million emails, and approximately 2 million WhatsApp messages were sent as notifications to customers.

Meanwhile, 23 Customer Councils were organised, both in-person and virtual, during H1 2025, covering a broad spectrum of discussion topics spanning all aspects related to services and labour market initiatives.

The Ministry sent approximately 1.552 million invitations for customers to attend these councils, in an effort to enhance communication and keep partners informed of the latest MoHRE initiatives and events.

Furthermore, over 2.451 million account statements were sent to establishments to keep their owners updated regarding their data on a monthly basis. The statements were sent via email and text messages, while the Ministry also introduced a feature enabling a summary account statement video to be sent to establishments, which innovatively and visually illustrates the establishment’s data over the last 12 months, highlighting key relevant details and the latest labour market regulations and MoHRE initiatives.