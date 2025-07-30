Salem bin Abdulrahman attends 'Police Friends' graduation

SHARJAH, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, attended the graduation ceremony of the 38th batch of the Police Friends Programme and the 7th batch of the women’s Police Friends Programme, organised by the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy at the University City Hall in Sharjah, on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony featured a visual presentation that highlighted the positive impact of the programme in instilling noble values in recruits.

Attendees also interacted with the military parade presented by the graduates, followed by a speech from the graduates, in which they expressed their gratitude to the academy.

They emphasised that the programme had planted within them the seeds of responsibility, discipline and cooperation, and instilled in them the concepts of courage, honesty, and patriotism.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman honoured several entities and institutions that had contributed to the programme's success and support. He also posed for a commemorative photo with the graduates.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Chairman of the Academy Council; Major General Ghanem Khamis Al Houli, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Amiri Guard; Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy; several senior officers from the Sharjah Police and the Academy; and the parents of the graduates.