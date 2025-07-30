ADFD participates in inauguration of Jordan Digital Health Centre

AMMAN,30th July 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), represented by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General, participated in the official inauguration of the Jordan Digital Health Centre, a pioneering virtual hospital initiative.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader grant, managed by ADFD, to enhance development projects aligned with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision 2023-2025, with a total funding of AED1.5 billion. These projects further contribute to Jordan’s National Council for Future Technology agenda and reinforce the UAE’s ongoing commitment to driving strategic development partnerships in the region.

The Jordan Digital Health Centre aims to connect healthcare centres and create an integrated electronic medical records management system through a unified digital platform, to enhance Jordan’s healthcare sector in delivering remote care services aligned with international standards.

Executed through the support of UAE-based company ‘Presight’, a leader in advanced technology and AI-driven digital solutions, in collaboration with Jordan’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, this centre marks a strategic milestone in enhancing Jordan’s digital health infrastructure.

During the ceremony, His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein extended his appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He emphasised that this initiative underscores the enduring strategic ties between the two nations and their commitment to advancing sustainable development and economic integration across key sectors.

He also praised ADFD’s key role in supporting transformative development initiatives, as the Jordan Digital Health Centre serves as a model of cross-border institutional collaboration. The project directly aligns with Jordan’s vision to build a digital healthcare ecosystem capable of meeting the evolving needs of citizens efficiently and aligned with global health standards.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, reaffirmed that this project reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support sustainable development across key sectors in partner nations and emphasises the Fund’s strategic partnership with Jordan, which dates back to 1974.

Al Suwaidi added, “The establishment of the Jordan Digital Health Centre marks a significant step forward in healthcare modernisation. Through the implementation of advanced digital solutions and AI-powered platforms, the centre enhances the accessibility, responsiveness, and efficiency of healthcare services, while reinforcing the foundations of a resilient, patient-centric healthcare model.”

Over the past five decades, ADFD has supported strategic development projects in Jordan with a total value exceeding AED6.5 billion. These projects span key sectors including energy, transportation, water, food security, healthcare, and education, significantly contributing to Jordan’s social and economic advancement and long-term development agenda.

