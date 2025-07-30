Al Hussaini explores ways of enhancing economic ties with Latin American, Caribbean ambassadors

DUBAI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, along with a number of ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries, to explore avenues for strengthening financial, economic, and development cooperation between the UAE and the group.

The meeting was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

The meeting, convened at the request of the Costa Rican Embassy on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean Group of Ambassadors, focused on the importance of promoting the region as strategic partners for the UAE, expanding bilateral cooperation through knowledge and experience exchange, and building sustainable channels of communication that align with shared development aspirations across various sectors.

Al Hussaini commended the strong financial and economic relations between the UAE and the Latin American and Caribbean countries, emphasising that expanding cooperation with the group aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to support regional financial stability and advance sustainable development with partner nations.

The two sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming the importance of continued coordination and consultation to further strengthen bilateral relations and reinforce the foundations of joint cooperation with the Latin American and Caribbean countries.