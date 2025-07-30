UAE's non-oil foreign trade surges in H1 2025, growing 14 times faster than global average: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said that the UAE achieved historic figures in non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2025, with a growth rate exceeding 24.5%.

The total value reached over AED1.7 trillion, a rate 14 times higher than the global average of approximately 1.75%, reflecting the strength of the UAE’s long-term economic strategies and forward-looking policies.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi revealed updates on the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). He noted that the country has concluded 28 agreements, with 10 already in force, and between three and six more expected to be signed before the end of the year.

Al Zeyoudi congratulated the UAE's wise leadership and business community on the unprecedented trade results, attributing the success to the nation's sustained strategic planning and sound economic governance.

He highlighted the vital role played by the UAE’s expanding international partnerships, comprehensive economic system, and advanced logistics infrastructure in solidifying the country’s position as a global trade hub.

He said that imports rose by 22.5%, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a major global re-export centre. Re-export value increased by 14% to reach approximately AED389 billion, emphasising the country's pivotal role in global supply chains.

He added that non-oil exports witnessed a significant leap to nearly AED370 billion, three times their value five years ago.

National exports accounted for more than 21.4% of total foreign trade, demonstrating the effectiveness of the UAE’s diversification strategy and industrial sector development.

He also highlighted the outcomes of the National Industrial Strategy, which focused on transitioning from re-exporting to direct exporting and on targeting specific markets through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). This strategic shift, he noted, has contributed to market diversification and significantly enhanced the global competitiveness of UAE-made products.

He noted that trade with India recorded a growth of nearly 34%, while trade with Türkiye surged by over 40%, underscoring the tangible impact of the UAE’s open economic policy and proactive engagement with global markets.

The opening of international markets to Emirati producers, exporters, and manufacturers, alongside efforts to attract foreign direct investment, constitutes a core pillar of the nation’s trade strategy, Al Zeyoudi said in conclusion.