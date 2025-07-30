European Commission sets launch date for Entry/Exit System to 12 October 2025

BRUSSELS, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission has set 12 October 2025 as the launch date for the progressive start of operations of the EU's Entry/Exit System (EES).

The EES is an advanced technological system that will digitally record the entries and exits of non-EU nationals travelling to 29 European countries, including Schengen Associated ones, for short stays. It will capture biometric data, such as fingerprints, facial image, and other travel information, gradually replacing the current system of passport stamping.

The EES will modernise and improve the management of EU external borders. It will provide reliable data on border crossings, systematically detect overstayers as well as cases of document and identity fraud. The EES will thus contribute to preventing irregular migration and protecting the security of European citizens. Additionally, with the increased use of automated border checks, travelling will become smoother and safer for all. The new system meets the highest standards of data and privacy protection, ensuring that travellers' personal data remain protected and secure.

From 12 October onwards, Member States will start introducing the EES gradually over a period of six months. Border authorities will progressively register the data of third country nationals crossing the borders. At the end of this period, the EES will be fully deployed at all border crossing points.

The aim of the gradual start of EES is to allow Member States to start benefitting from the new system, whilst ensuring that border authorities, the transport industry and affected travellers have time to adjust to the new procedures.

With the launch of the EES in October, the EU is taking a significant step towards achieving its goal of creating a more secure and efficient border management system.

Over the coming months, the Commission, along with the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA), will keep working closely with Member States to ensure a smooth and effective deployment of the system.

As the launch date approaches, travellers can expect information campaigns and awareness-raising activities at border crossing points, including airports across the EU.

The EES is part of the EU's Smart Borders package, which aims to improve the management of the EU's external borders by using state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions. The package includes the EES, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), and an extended and more harmonised use of the Automated Border Control (ABC) systems utilised by the Member States. Together these systems will facilitate a more efficient, secure, and convenient travel experience for all travelers to and from the EU.