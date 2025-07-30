Ammar bin Humaid opens 'Liwa Ajman Dates & Honey Festival 2025'

AJMAN, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, said that the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival reflects the enduring legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The festival embodies his vision of strengthening national identity and instilling authentic Emirati heritage and values in future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar made these remarks during the opening of the 10th edition of the festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

Organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), the festival is taking place at Emirates Hospitality Centre from 30th July to 3rd of August, and features wide participation from across the UAE, the GCC, and the Arab world.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for initiatives that preserve and celebrate the UAE’s cultural heritage and social traditions.

He also commended H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi for consistently directing support toward all activities that promote national identity and preserve the rich legacy of the Emirati people.

The Crown Prince of Ajman further praised the efforts of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in reinforcing the UAE’s unique cultural values and supporting sustainable development through such heritage-driven initiatives.

He toured the various pavilions of the festival, where he was introduced to its sections and exhibits showcasing a wide array of premium dates, honey, and fruits from local, GCC, and Arab producers.

During the tour, he was briefed on the participants’ efforts to advance local agriculture and enhance the quality of production, highlighting the growing commitment to sustainability and innovation in the sector.

This year’s edition of the festival features 61 exhibitors nationwide, including farmers, beekeepers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, alongside representatives from various government and private entities.

Set within a vibrant and heritage-inspired atmosphere, the event aims to raise awareness of Ajman's cultural legacy, reinforce its authentic identity, and enhance its reputation as a leading cultural and tourism destination both regionally and globally.

The 2025 edition also includes GCC and Arab participation, notably from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Egypt, further underscoring the festival’s growing status as a regional platform for celebrating agricultural and heritage-based production and fostering cross-cultural exchange.