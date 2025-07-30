UAE Cyber Security Council to collaborate with Rilian Technologies, CPX Holding to secure critical infrastructure

CALIFORNIA, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Rilian Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity and defence solutions, announced that it has signed a strategic contract with the United Arab Emirates Cybersecurity Council, in coordination with CPX Holding, the UAE’s national cybersecurity powerhouse, to secure the country’s critical infrastructure.

The project will leverage advanced technologies from prominent partners both within the UAE and globally, including Google Cloud, and other international collaborators.

As part of the agreement, the UAE’s National Security Operations Centre (NSOC) will work with Rilian Technologies to implement the Rilian Defense Platform (RDP), which will integrate, operate, and automate various cybersecurity solutions in operational technology (OT). This effort will help protect essential operational technology systems of critical infrastructure.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said, "Over the past decade, the UAE has pursued a vision of innovation to enhance our people’s lives and establish the safest and most dynamic economy", he adds, "this agreement will play a pivotal role in protecting of this vision, ensuring that our future remains secure, bright, and full of opportunity".

As the UAE accelerates its digital modernisation, the protection of national assets and critical infrastructures has become a top priority. CPX with Rilian and its partners will bring together deep expertise in security operations, compliance, automation, and sovereign cloud technologies for Operational Technology (OT) to deliver a next-generation security operations platform for the NSOC. This solution will equip Emirati cyber defense teams with real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and advanced analytics to ensure robust protection of the country’s critical digital infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the Cybersecurity Council has tasked Rilian and CPX with leveraging the latest advancements in managed OT technologies to develop, train, and coordinate dedicated AI agents. These agents will be used to automate cyber threat solutions and assess risks to national critical infrastructure.

“The UAE has laid out a clear roadmap to secure its 2031 vision through resilient, sovereign infrastructure,” said Christian Schnedler, CEO of Rilian Technologies. “We are proud to partner with CPX and other international companies to bring world-class security technologies, agentic AI automation, and orchestration capabilities that protect critical national assets and enhance overall cyber resilience.”

“This agreement comes at a pivotal moment in cybersecurity history, as both threat actors and defenders rapidly adopt AI-driven capabilities,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX Holding. “By enabling greater autonomy for security operations centers, CPX and Rilian will dramatically enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Emirati operators and National capabilities and systems for operational technology working to protect critical infrastructure at the national level.”