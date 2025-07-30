Six clubs head to 'Games of Future 2025'

ABU DHABI, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- The final whistle has blown on Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football, and México Quetzales - Armadillos FC has emerged victorious, claiming the title after a thrilling finale.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the conclusion of the five-day tournament sees six elite clubs officially qualifying for the Games of the Future 2025, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 23 December 2025.

Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football took centre stage, as 21 elite clubs from around the world went head-to-head for six spots at the Games of the Future 2025.

Held from 25 to 29 July at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi was the backdrop for the some of the leading phygital football athletes ranging from 19-40 years old showing off their skills. Now the best of them will return back to Abu Dhabi in December to compete in the Games of the Future.

In the final showdown, México Quetzales - Armadillos FC overcame CM Jardim in a hard-fought contest that brought together lightning-fast digital gameplay and high-impact physical skill. After a 3-3 draw in the first stage, the clubs clashed on the pitch with 3-1 to cap off an unforgettable final, with the total score of 6-4.

“We have had a lot of pressure from day 1 and it would have been such a disappointment if we didn't get a spot, we brought our A-game, and we know we are a fan favorite team,” said Rodrigo Ulibarri, player, México Quetzales - Armadillos FC.

The battle for third place was anything but routine. Greni Smith dominated Zero Tenacity in the digital round with a 6–2 scoreline. But Zero Tenacity pushed back fiercely on the field, scoring four goals in an attempt to flip the match. However, Greni Smith held their ground and found the net once more to seal a dramatic win and third-place finish with a total score of 7-6.

“The team is proud. We know we still have a lot of work to do before December. Everything we’ve gone through to get here has been worth it, and we’ll be back stronger and aiming to win,” said Nizam Omeragić, player, Greni Smith.

The semifinal matchups delivered excitement and intensity, successfully setting the tone for the finale:

• México Quetzales - Armadillos FC defeated Zero Tenacity in a dramatic penalty shootout after both stages ended in a 4–4 tie.

• CM Jardim earned their place in the final by beating Greni Smith, securing a 3–1 digital round win and drawing 2–2 on the field, with a final score of 5-3.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said, “With the conclusion of Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football, the stage is now set for the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi in December. It is the culmination of year-long dedication from athletes from around the world and we celebrate with them in this moment and look forward to what they, and many other athletes, will achieve later in the year.

The Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football tournament, was brought to life by ASPIRE in collaboration with Ethara and global rights holder Phygital International.

With Abu Dhabi continuing to assert itself as a global hub for innovation and next-gen sports, all eyes now turn to December when the Emirate hosts the world’s best phygital athletes from diverse backgrounds and across multiple disciplines at the Games of the Future 2025. Nis Hatt continued, “Abu Dhabi is the perfect international platform. It’s future-focused, tech-driven, and already deeply invested in both sports and cyber competitions. It has the appetite, ability and infrastructure to host entirely new sport formats and do it well.”