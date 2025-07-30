UAE President, Indian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation by phone

ABU DHABI, 30th July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, discussed cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

The two sides also addressed ways to bolster ties to serve mutual interests while fostering sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Modi affirmed their keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities to achieve further prosperity for their peoples.

His Highness the President congratulated His Excellency Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of his country, wishing him continued success in serving India and its people. His Excellency Modi thanked His Highness for his congratulations and warm sentiments towards India and its people.