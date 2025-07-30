International Conference on Human Fraternity concludes with ‘Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity’

JAKARTA, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – The International Conference on Human Fraternity, jointly organised by Universitas Islam Internasional Indonesia (UIII) and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), successfully took place in Jakarta on July 29–30, 2025.

The two-day event, which was held under the theme “Advancing Human Fraternity Amid Global Uncertainty: Towards a More Peaceful and Prosperous Civilisation”, concluded with the adoption of the Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity — a statement reflecting the insights and recommendations of speakers and participants who come from diverse backgrounds, including scholars, policymakers, religious leaders, and civil society representatives from around the world.

The Jakarta Declaration emerged from in-depth deliberations across four key areas: cross-border fraternity, rights and social justice, the role of media in bridging societal divides, and environmental justice in the face of global crises. Drawing insights from these thematic discussions, the declaration encapsulates the participants’ shared commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue, protecting human dignity, and building frameworks for sustainable peace and solidarity in an increasingly fragmented world.

Ambassador Dr. Khalid Al-Ghaith, Secretary General of HCHF, emphasised the importance of building practical solutions rooted in shared values. “The Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity is not just a symbolic gesture,” he said. “It is a concrete step toward strengthening human fraternity in a world where conflict and division threaten our shared humanity. This conference reflects our collective determination to turn ideals into action.”

Prof. Jamhari Makruf, Rector of UIII, highlighted the declaration’s significance for the future. “The Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity is a historic milestone, not only for UIII but for the global pursuit of peace,” he affirmed. “By co-hosting this conference, UIII reaffirms its role as a catalyst for intellectual and moral leadership. We are committed to ensuring that the values of compassion, justice, and solidarity are not confined to discussion rooms but carried into classrooms, communities, and policy arenas.”

The Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity serves as a guiding document for future collaboration in advancing the values of human dignity, solidarity, and global harmony. This declaration affirms a shared commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and collective responsibility, while also laying the groundwork for the future initiatives of the newly established Indonesian Institute for Human Fraternity.

The conference brought together more than 200 attendees. Notable dignitaries in attendance included Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Indonesia, Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and the ASEAN.

Following is the full text of the Jakarta Declaration:

Preamble

Recognising the urgent need for unity in a world fraught with division, we affirm that human fraternity is not an abstract ideal but a lived necessity—one that calls for collective responsibility, moral courage, and shared action.

Guided by the principles of dignity, justice, compassion, and coexistence, and inspired by the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together in 2019. We declare our unwavering commitment to shaping a world united in fraternity in humanity.

On Global Fraternity and Human Solidarity

We affirm that:

• Human fraternity transcends borders, cultures, and creeds.

• Migration, poverty, and forced displacement are shared human concerns requiring coordinated global

responses grounded in empathy, justice, and inclusion.

• Refugees and vulnerable communities must be protected through just policies and global solidarity.

We commit to:

• Strengthening international cooperation to alleviate poverty and address the root causes of displacement.

• Supporting platforms that uphold the dignity of all migrants and displaced peoples.

On Rights and Social Justice

We affirm that:

• Every person is born free and equal in dignity and rights.

• Lasting peace depends on the collective stand against war and ensuring equitable access to equity, justice,

education, healthcare, and opportunity for all communities—especially minorities and marginalized populations.

We commit to:

• Advancing legal, educational, and policy frameworks that protect and promote human rights and pluralism.

• Addressing systemic injustices with humility and resolve, and ensuring that fraternity is reflected in real, measurable change.

On Media and Ethical Communication

We affirm that:

• Truthful, responsible media is essential to building bridges and dismantling hatred and misinformation.

• Media communication must serve as a tool for truth and unity, not division.

We commit to:

• Supporting independent, ethical journalism and education to counter misinformation and promote narratives of peace.

• Partnering with media professionals to elevate stories of coexistence, courage, and compassion.

• Incorporating grassroots and marginal voices in media production.

• Upholding rights for privacy and data protection.

On Climate Justice and Environmental Responsibility

We affirm that:

• The climate crisis is a moral challenge with deep implications for justice, equity, and intergenerational responsibility.

• Sustainable living and environmental stewardship are inseparable from the vision of human fraternity.

We commit to:

• Collaborating across sectors and borders to pursue environmental justice and climate resilience.

• Uplifting indigenous knowledge, youth leadership, and science-based solutions for sustainable development.

Our Shared Commitment

We, the undersigned, pledge to:

• Uphold the spirit of fraternity in all our communities, policies, and institutions.

• Establish enduring partnerships between governments, civil society, academia, faith institutions, media and the private sector to champion peace, dignity, and coexistence.

• Encourage the integration of human fraternity principles into national legislation and multilateral policies, including climate diplomacy, migration frameworks, development assistance, media communication, and humanitarian action, to ensure that fraternity is not only a value but a guiding framework in global governance.

• Stand collectively against war and ensuring equitable access to equity, justice, education, healthcare, and opportunity for all communities—especially minorities and marginalized populations

• Convene regularly to monitor progress and renew our collective commitment to these goals.

Closing

Let this Jakarta Declaration on Human Fraternity serve as a call to action; a charter of conscience, toward a

future where every human being is embraced as a brother or sister, and where unity is not merely aspired to,

but lived.