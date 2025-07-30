Shams, Zoho to support digital transformation in entrepreneurship

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Media City (Shams) has teamed up with Zoho, a well-known global technology company, to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in their community. This partnership is part of Shams' initiative, "Mazeed," which offers extra services to help businesses thrive.

Thanks to this collaboration, companies registered with Shams will have special access to a range of cloud-based tools provided by Zoho. These tools can help with managing customer relationships, finances, human resources, marketing, and team collaboration. By using these tools, businesses can work more efficiently, boost their productivity, and accelerate their growth.

In addition to the tools, the partnership will also offer dedicated support programs to help businesses make the most of Zoho's solutions. This aligns with the country's goals for digital progress and building a knowledge-based economy.

Rashid Sahoo, who oversees operations at Shams, expressed the organization’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups by providing them with the technical resources they need to succeed. He emphasized that this partnership with Zoho is a strategic move towards creating a vibrant environment for innovation.

Prem Anand Velumani, who manages Zoho in the Middle East and Africa, added that this partnership aims to make advanced technology accessible to businesses of all sizes. He expressed pride in working with Shams to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs and help them create businesses that are ready for the future.

The collaboration will also include special offers and training workshops designed to enhance the digital skills of startups in the Shams community.