Dubai Municipality conducts 34,700 food inspections in H1 2025

DUBAI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has announced significant achievements in food safety and inspection efforts during the first half of 2025, conducting 34,700 inspection visits across food establishments throughout the emirate. These inspections ensured compliance with approved health regulations and safety standards, reaffirming the Municipality’s pivotal role in protecting public health and ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality food in Dubai.

These efforts form part of the Municipality’s broader mission to build an integrated and sustainable food system that improves quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the most liveable and future-ready cities in the world.

The first half of 2025 also saw exceptional growth in the food sector, with the opening of approximately 2,336 new food establishments. This expansion reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for investment in the food and hospitality industries. At the same time, around 173,775 food shipments — totalling 4.9 million tons — were cleared through Dubai’s ports, strengthening the city’s strategic role as a global food trade gateway.

In addition to these milestones, Dubai Municipality cleared approximately 940,000 food items following rigorous inspections and registered around 77,700 new food products in its approved databases. These figures reflect the efficiency of the Municipality’s digital food registration and inspection systems, which are aligned with international best practices and evolving safety protocols.

Commenting on the achievements, Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Safeguarding food safety is a cornerstone of enhancing quality of life in the emirate. These achievements reflect the ongoing efforts by Dubai Municipality to build a comprehensive and sustainable food ecosystem that promotes well-being and consumer trust in the quality of food available in our markets. We remain committed to enforcing the highest food safety standards and establishing a benchmark model that reinforces Dubai’s regional and global leadership in food safety oversight.”

Dubai Municipality continues to enhance its regulatory oversight by integrating smart tools and advanced technologies to ensure food integrity across the supply chain. These initiatives are essential in keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid economic and trade growth and reaffirm the city’s position as a global centre that prioritises the health, safety, and happiness of its communities.