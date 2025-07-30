RTA earns 5-star global excellence rating for smart inspection in public transport

DUBAI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has earned the prestigious 5-Star International Best Practice (Excellence) rating from the Best Practice Certification Programme under the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), for the project Enhancing Legal Compliance through Smart Monitoring of Public Transport, managed through the Smart Monitoring Centre at the Public Transport Agency.

The recognition also covers RTA’s efforts in Smart Inspection of Delivery Motorbikes through the use of advanced artificial intelligence technologies integrated with modern camera systems to monitor and manage rider behaviour, as well as its Student Transportation Service via Electronic Booking and its project Taxi Sector Transformation Strategy Towards E-Hailing.

RTA achieved a new milestone by earning the 5-Star International Best Practice (Excellence) rating under the Best Practice Certification Programme of the International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), for its innovative project Enhancing Legal Compliance through Smart Monitoring of Public Transport.

The project aims to monitor and follow up on the compliance of vehicles and drivers with applicable regulations and legislation through real-time, automated inspection processes. This contributes to improving operational efficiency, enhancing public safety, and raising service quality through the use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies. It is the first project of its kind to monitor all passenger transport sectors, including taxis, public buses, e-hail services, hourly rentals, bus lanes, and marine transport.

The smart inspection of delivery motorbikes using artificial intelligence involves the use of advanced AI technologies integrated with modern camera systems to monitor and manage the behaviour of delivery riders. This initiative is recognised as a distinguished model for its ability to automate violation detection, significantly reduce inspection time, and enhance road safety through data-driven monitoring and enforcement.

This service allows users to select top-rated drivers and is available through global platforms such as Uber and Careem. It also offers flexible packages that meet customer needs. The service supports strategic objectives, most notably reducing school transport fees, shortening travel time, minimising the use of unlicensed transport, and placing the highest priority on student safety.