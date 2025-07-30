SFRA launches first edition of 'Future Fishermen' Programme

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Zainab Jassim Al Sajwani, Head of the Media Department at the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), stated that the Authority launched the first edition of the "Future Fishermen" summer programme in partnership with Sharjah Youth and the Aqua Fishing Academy. The programme targets 50 students aged 14 to 16.

The three-week programme, which will be held in five areas across the Emirate of Sharjah, aims to develop marine fishing skills and enhance environmental and community awareness.

Al Sajwani explained in statements to “Sharjah 24” that the programme represents a qualitative shift in the summer educational agenda. It aims to connect young people with marine culture and emphasise the importance of preserving fisheries as a significant economic and heritage resource. The programme includes theoretical and practical workshops held alternately in Sharjah City, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, providing students with comprehensive field experience that combines practical learning and direct fishing experience.

Al Sajwani added that the activities are supervised by specialised trainers from the Aqua Academy. Participants learn about safe fishing equipment, safety rules, and methods for responsible interaction with the marine environment. They also attend awareness sessions on the sustainability of marine ecosystems. This aims to create a young generation that embraces fishing practices and promotes the values of environmental sustainability, in line with the Emirate of Sharjah's vision to preserve its natural resources for future generations.