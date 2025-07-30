Diplomacy based on human communication a key to achieving security, peace throughout world: UAE tells IPU-UN conference

GENEVA, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired a panel discussion on innovating for peace, achieving the SDGs by 2030, parliaments’ role in shaping the digital future, as part of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

During the session, Al Nuaimi emphasised that building bridges of trust, communication, and dialogue between countries and societies is a fundamental pillar for achieving human solidarity and international peace and security. He called for adopting innovative approaches based on dialogue and partnership to address contemporary challenges, emphasising that diplomacy based on human communication is a key to achieving security and peace throughout the world.

He also stressed the need to strengthen channels of cultural communication and invest in shared human values to build a more stable and tolerant future, contributing to expanding horizons and opportunities for sustainable development and achieving long-term prosperity for the world's peoples.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in close collaboration with the United Nations is hosting the conference from 29 to 31 July 2025 at the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva under the General Debate ‘’A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all''.

The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament brings together the highest level representatives of parliaments and the United Nations every five years. Previous Conferences have played an important role in strengthening the parliamentary dimension of global governance and bridging the democracy gap in international affairs.

During the Conference, the world’s top legislators engage with leaders from international organisations, academia, civil society and the media.