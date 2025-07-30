Ruwad funds five projects worth AED 1.2 million in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), funded five new projects with a total value of AED 1.2 million during the first half of 2025.

According to its semi-annual report, the funding included three professional projects and two commercial ventures. During the same period, Ruwad accepted 237 new projects into its membership programme and conducted 161 field visits to member enterprises. It also offered 69 specialised consultations, held 282 interviews with entrepreneurs, and responded to over 7,000 inquiries via phone.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, highlighted that Ruwad’s achievements reflect Sharjah’s thriving entrepreneurial environment and the government’s commitment to empowering Emirati youth in launching innovative and sustainable businesses.

Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, noted the foundation’s ongoing efforts to equip youth through training, consultations, and promotional support. In the first half of the year, Ruwad delivered 23 training programmes that benefited 660 entrepreneurs, maintained a strong media presence, and actively participated in key academic and national events.

Ruwad reported government procurement worth AED 3.6 million from its member projects. Additionally, seven contractual agreements were secured through its "Tashbeek" programme, along with several promotional initiatives aimed at increasing visibility for startups.