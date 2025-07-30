Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy's reception on Throne Day

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended today the reception held by Ahmed El Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of King Mohammed VI of Morocco ascension to the throne.

The event, which took place at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Defence Communication at Ministry of Defence; several high-ranking officials and accredited members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps and members of the Moroccan community in the country.

Addressing the event, the ambassador praised the longstanding bonds between the UAE and Morocco and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to strengthen them in various fields.