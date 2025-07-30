British Showjumping honours Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza for outstanding contribution to sport

LONDON, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – British Showjumping has awarded Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, founder and owner of Al Shira’aa Arabians, for her exceptional contribution to the sport of showjumping in the United Kingdom.

This recognition by British Showjumping celebrates Sheikha Fatima’s contributions and her influence in the U.K. and highlights the enduring legacy of collaboration and excellence between the UAE and the international showjumping community.

The prestigious award was presented at Hickstead, home to one of the sport’s most iconic and historic arenas, during the CSIO5 King George V Gold Cup, now part of the Al Shira’aa Tour, with UAE riders Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi and Abdullah Al Marri.

Lizzie and Edward Bunn, Directors of Hickstead, presented the award which was received on behalf of Sheikha Fatima by Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, representative of Sheikha Fatima, and Khaula Al Nuaimi, Head of Protocol for Sheikha Fatima.

As a passionate advocate for the development of equestrian sport in the UAE and internationally, Sheikha Fatima extends her efforts to many aspects of the sport as an accomplished breeder with a base in the UK, in addition to her tangible and impactful role in developing Emirati riders and empowering them to compete on the global stage.

Her support also strengthens efforts to enhance British breeding by developing her own stallions, championing the AES studbook, and promoting the education and success of young horses. Through her continued support and vision, Al Shira’aa has become a driving force in international showjumping, supporting young talent, sponsoring elite-level events, and fostering strong partnerships across the global equestrian community.

“It is an honour to be recognised by British Showjumping. Our mission with Al Shira’aa has always been to elevate the sport and support riders in reaching their highest potential, wherever in the world they may be,” said Sheikha Fatima.

The Al Shira’aa team delivered outstanding results in the King George V Gold Cup class. Omar Al Marzooqi, riding Enjoy De La Mure, claimed a phenomenal second place with an effortless double clear 0.86s behind the winner, while Abdulla Al Marri, aboard BBS McGreggor, secured a strong sixth place, further underlining the depth of talent within the Al Shira’aa stable.

The Al Shira’aa Tour returned to Hickstead for the Al Shira’aa Young Horse Championships, a key fixture in the development of future stars, before heading to Turnier der Sieger, set against the picturesque backdrop of Munster Castle, Germany, for the CSI4* from 21-24 August.