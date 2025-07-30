World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: UN calls for standing with victms, holding criminals to account

NEW YORK, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the UN called for acting together to stand with victims, hold perpetrators to account and build a world where no one is bought, sold, or exploited.

‘’Human trafficking is a horrific crime and a gross violation of human rights. It is one of the fastest-growing forms of organised crime – run by ruthless networks that prey on vulnerability and profit from pain. This is a brutal, highly organised enterprise built on deception, coercion and exploitation. And it is evolving rapidly,'' said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a message on the Day, which is marked on 30th July every year.

‘’Criminal groups are operating across borders with alarming speed and sophistication. They exploit legal loopholes, infiltrate legitimate industries and supply chains, take advantage of migration flows, and use technology to recruit, control and abuse – including through online sexual exploitation or forcing victims into cyber-scams.''

‘’We must respond with unity and urgency. We can do so by breaking the business model that sustains human trafficking – ending impunity, cutting off illicit profits, and strengthening law enforcement and justice systems. Perpetrators must be held accountable,'' he affirmed.

‘’We must also forge strong alliances -- with civil society, and the private sector including technology companies – to raise awareness and promote reporting channels to prevent exploitation and protect the vulnerable. And we must strive to ensure justice for survivors, support the displaced, and tackle root causes – from poverty and inequality to conflict and climate disruption,'' he concluded.