Dubai Police opens registration for 5th Esports Tournament

DUBAI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police have announced that the registration is now open for the fifth edition of the Dubai Police Esports Tournament, which will be held on August 17 and 18 at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

This exciting tournament is open to participants aged 10 to 35, both male and female, and features a total prize pool of AED 200,000.

Dubai Police mentioned that interested individuals can register by visiting the following link and completing the necessary: https://survey.dubaipolice.gov.ae/capp/#/ar/survey/preview/HLfOeMIi1sjGYKg1.

The Force stated that the tournament's primary aim is to enhance security awareness within the esports community by preventing gaming-related crimes, promoting awareness of online fraud, and informing the public about police services available to address cybercrime.

Additionally, Dubai Police emphasised the importance of fostering a balanced approach to esports, encouraging users to maintain their physical and mental health by practicing moderation. They noted that the initiative aims to educate participants about protecting their privacy, advising them against sharing personal information, data, or images with strangers during in-game chats.

Furthermore, Dubai Police highlighted that the tournament strives to raise awareness of common gaming cybercrimes and enhance understanding of electronic financial transactions and the potential risks involved.

The tournament is organized in response to the increasing interest in esports among young people worldwide. It aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Dubai Police to raise community awareness, particularly among the youth. Moreover, the event aims to foster friendly competition among participants and provide engaging activities during their leisure time throughout the summer vacation.