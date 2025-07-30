National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launches Smart Referral System

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2025 (WAM) – The National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking (NCCHT) has announced the launch of its new official website, along with the inauguration of a Smart Referral System (SRS) for victims of human trafficking.

This initiative coincides with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed annually on July 30, and represents a pioneering step that reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fighting trafficking crimes.

The announcement was made during an official ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage and in the presence of Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the NCCHT. The event was attended by members of the National Committee, representatives of diplomatic missions, and several leaders from the Ministry of Justice.

Addressing the event, the Minister of Justice emphasised that combating human trafficking is a top priority for the UAE, stemming from its humanitarian vision and commitment to relevant international agreements.

He noted that the UAE has been a pioneer in this field since 2006, when it joined the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime. The country also enacted national legislation to combat human trafficking and developed a comprehensive strategy to counter this crime.

The Minister announced the launch of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Plan 2025–2027, which is based on an integrated approach focused on drying up the sources of crime, prosecuting perpetrators, and ensuring they are not immune from punishment, in line with the best international standards. The plan, he added, also emphasises a holistic protection system for victims, including care and rehabilitation, and expands cooperation with regional and international organizations and civil society.

As part of the focus on victim protection, the Minister also announced the launch of the Smart Referral System (SRS) for combating human trafficking—the first of its kind in the region—powered by artificial intelligence technologies.

This system is designed to coordinate the efforts of relevant entities and analyse data to detect crimes proactively, enhancing the efficiency and speed of response.

It allows the creation of a digital case file for each victim from the moment they are identified, with automated data entry and guidance for concerned entities on necessary procedures—whether related to shelter, investigation, or prosecution.

The system also enables precise geographic location tracking of the victim and facilitates information sharing among relevant parties, ensuring immediate coordination and comprehensive documentation of all stages of case handling.

The launch of the national referral system aligns with the objectives of the "Zero Bureaucracy" Programme, initiated by the UAE government via a unified digital platform encompassing over 11 entities. This contributes to streamlining victim protection procedures and expediting referrals.