KUWAIT, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by US$2.65, reaching US$75.80 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to US$73.15 pb on Tuesday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude increased 73 cents to $73.24 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased 79 cents to $70 pb, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.