Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre launches 'Raqeeb Patrol'

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre has launched the Raqeeb Patrol to strengthen the hazardous materials monitoring and field inspection ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, integrating technological developments and promoting a sustainable environment that supports public health and safety.

The Raqeeb Patrol, will enhance operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making by gathering and analysing field data, enabling the proactive detection of hazardous materials in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s public safety standards.

The Raqeeb Patrol will support the development of an integrated regulatory system that protects lives and property in Abu Dhabi.