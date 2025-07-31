TRENDS highlights media’s role in promoting human understanding

JAKARTA, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has emphasised that today’s media has become a powerful force capable of building bridges of human understanding or deepening divisions. It stressed the importance of using media to spread the truth and promote human fraternity in the face of rising polarisation and disinformation.

The remarks were made during TRENDS’ participation, through its virtual office in Indonesia, in the international conference organised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, in collaboration with the Indonesian International Islamic University.

The two-day conference, held under the theme “Advancing Human Fraternity Amidst Global Uncertainties: Toward a More Peaceful and Prosperous World Civilisation," concluded recently.

TRENDS participated in the third conference session, titled “Media’s Role in Bridging Divides: Combating Disinformation and Promoting Human Fraternity”. Abdulaziz Al-Marzouqi, Director of TRENDS’ Global Offices Department, delivered a keynote address in which he underscored the vital role of responsible media in upholding tolerance and dialogue values and reducing hate speech.

The conference discussed youth empowerment, social justice, education, media responsibility, and ethical innovation. By bringing together thought leaders and civil society figures from around the world, the conference underscored the role of research in addressing these vital issues.