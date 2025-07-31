Sharjah Charity International delivers over 8,000 medical services in H1

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) delivered 8,205 medical services through two specialised healthcare centres during the first half of 2025, targeting patients unable to afford treatment or access health insurance.

These facilities include the Sharjah Dialysis Centre and the SCI Medical Centre in Khorfakkan.

The Sharjah Dialysis Centre, the first of its kind in the UAE’s charitable sector, offered treatment sessions for kidney failure patients using advanced medical protocols. Between January and June, the centre conducted 3,404 dialysis sessions, totalling AED1,804,120.

The Medical Centre in Khorfakkan saw a 64 percent increase in beneficiaries, serving 1,990 patients during the same period. The centre offered 4,218 medical consultations, 583 laboratory tests, and dispensed medications valued at AED871,110. It also provided essential follow-up care, evaluations, and general health screenings.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Association, highlighted health as a central focus of the charity’s mission. He stressed that the figures achieved in the first half of the year reflect the significant societal impact of these initiatives and the importance of continued support to sustain and expand them.