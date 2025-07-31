Sharjah's 'Safety Officers' initiative promotes preventive safety culture

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) is dedicated to promoting a culture of safety through its "Safety Officers" programme, which trains specialised personnel to foster a culture of safety across the emirate.

The initiative is designed to raise awareness of occupational safety practices and encourage safer behaviour in workplaces, contributing to the broader goal of building a secure and sustainable community.

Since its launch, the programme has drawn strong interest, with 325 individuals enrolled to date.

Engineer Mohammed Al Zarouni, who leads the Occupational Safety and Health Department at the Authority, shared, "We are very proud of the positive results from the Safety Officers programme. It has successfully improved participants' understanding of safety and created a group of skilled individuals who can help promote awareness and oversee safety efforts at workplaces."

He emphasised that this programme is part of the Authority's commitment to investing in people's skills and is continually being improved to adapt to new developments and include various sectors in its long-term plans.