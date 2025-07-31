Abu Dhabi Judicial Department wins 3rd place at Dubai Dates Festival Awards

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), through its Correction and Rehabilitation Centres, secured third place in the Dubai Dates Festival Awards 2025, under the category of government entities.

This recognition came as appreciation for its distinguished participation that combined quality, creativity, and a meaningful social message, truly reflecting the integration of rehabilitation efforts with production and innovation.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, affirmed that this honour from one of the most prominent heritage events in the country reflects the department’s firm commitment to developing rehabilitation programmes and empowering inmates professionally and socially.

Al Abri also praised the relentless efforts of the teams at the Correction and Rehabilitation Centres, who are steadily advancing towards achieving integration between rehabilitation and production programmes.

This year, the ADJD participated in the Dubai Dates Festival, organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, amidst a wide presence of government entities, the private sector, and local farmers. The department showcased a comprehensive pavilion highlighting the inmates’ creativity in agriculture, handicrafts, and heritage products.

The pavilion featured the finest types of dates grown within the correction centres, in addition to artisanal and artistic products that reflected the skills acquired by the inmates through professional rehabilitation programs implemented by the department.