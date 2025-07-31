World Green Economy Summit opens registration for high-level activities

DUBAI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has opened registration for its 11th edition, inviting climate experts, specialists and stakeholders to participate in high-level activities and panel discussions aimed at advancing impactful and innovative solutions to combat climate change.

The summit is held annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO).

WGES will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy". The summit aims to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon economy and build a more resilient and sustainable future.

WGES 2025 will focus on priority areas – including the energy transition, mitigation, adaptation, finance and innovation – under the following thematic pillars: technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy technologies, policy and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.

