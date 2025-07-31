830 entries from 35 countries for Kanz Al Jeel award: ALC

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has officially closed the submissions stage for the fourth edition of its Kanz Al Jeel award, which was launched to honour outstanding works of Nabati poetry, folklore-focused research, and studies that delve into the heritage and authentic values of Nabati verse.

The award forms part of the centre’s wider vision to preserve intangible cultural heritage and enhance its presence in both intellectual and creative spheres.

The award received a total of 830 entries across its six categories, submitted from 35 countries, including 19 Arab nations. This marks a 38 percent increase from the third edition, which received 601 entries, reflecting the growing recognition and prestige of the Kanz Al Jeel award among literary awards.

Egypt topped the list of participating countries with 293 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia with 90 entries, Oman with 82, and the UAE and Jordan with 64 entries each. These figures indicate that the award has established a significant presence in the Gulf and Arab cultural sectors.

This year’s edition of the award also welcomed entries from more than 16 non-Arab nations, including countries participating for the first time, such as Colombia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, Germany, Serbia, Sweden, Nigeria, and Ukraine. This diverse international participation of the award reflects its growing global appeal and its success in fostering cultural exchange via Nabati poetry and its related artforms.

The Kanz Al Jeel award’s Reading Panel Committee convened their first meeting after submissions were closed, chaired by Ali Obaid Al Hameli, an acclaimed writer and columnist, and Chair of the award’s Higher Committee. The meeting was also attended by academic advisor Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, poet Obaid bin Qadlan Al Mazrouei, and author and researcher Mohamed Abu Zeid.

The committee debated selection and evaluation criteria to assess submitted works while ensuring the maximum possible transparency, accuracy, and adherence to literary and artistic quality standards.

“The creative momentum and distinct range of voices we witnessed this year reaffirm the strong emotional and intellectual connection that Arab societies continue to feel towards this cherished artform,” Al Hameli said. "It reassures us that Nabati poetry remains a living manifestation of cultural identity, and an artistic expression that is not bound by language but speaks to the collective soul.”

Al Hameli added that the award’s continued success reflects the UAE’s commitment to preserving intangible cultural heritage, promoting poetic expression, and supporting emerging talent through a platform that honours creativity while bridging tradition and modernity.

For the second year running, the Poetry Matching category attracted the most entries, with 465 submissions, accounting alone for more than 56 percent of all entries.

The Arts category followed with 281 entries, then Poetic Publications with 26, Translation with 11, and Studies & Research with 10 submissions. There was a remarkable growth in the Creative Personality category, with 37 nominations, compared to just 10 in the previous edition.

Moreover, the award’s fourth edition saw strong participation from women, with 263 entries this year, up from 131 in the previous cycle, reflecting their increasing involvement in the Nabati poetry cultural scene.

The list also included submissions from leading publishing houses and cultural institutions, further strengthening the award’s partnerships with academic and community establishments involved in this artform.

The evaluation process for the shortlisted entries will begin shortly, with each of the six categories being assessed by a dedicated expert panel of judges.

Inspired by a poem composed by the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, the Kanz Al Jeel Award is committed to upholding its role as a leading platform for celebrating Nabati creativity, preserving Emirati and Arab poetic heritage, promoting its aesthetic and human values among younger generations.

