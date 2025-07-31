Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi wins Global Good Governance Awards

ABU DHABI, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been awarded two prestigious accolades at the 2025 Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, making it the first government entity in Abu Dhabi to receive this international recognition.

The Agency received the 3G Leadership Award in Sustainability Governance and the 3G ESG Championship Award, with both accolades affirming its commitment to world-class environmental excellence and integrity, transparency and responsible governance.

The awards were presented during the 10th annual 3G Awards Ceremony, held in Brunei as part of the 3G Summit, which brought together over 200 participants from around the world.

Salem Al Breiki, Chairman of the Governance Committee and Division Director of Waste Management, accepted the honours on behalf of EAD and also participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “Transforming Governance to Tackle Global Health and Environmental Priorities.”

He was joined by Ayesha Al Ketbi, Director of the Strategic Planning Office, who also represented the Agency during the ceremony.

The 3G Leadership Award in Sustainability Governance recognises outstanding organisations that have demonstrated leadership in corporate governance, upheld ethical standards, and championed integrity, fairness, and accountability. It also honours a commitment to environmental and social responsibility through sustainable practices, governance codes, and transparency in reporting. The Agency’s longstanding commitment to these pillars was key to its recognition.

Furthermore, the 3G ESG Championship Award celebrates organisations that exemplify leadership in integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into their strategies, operations, and decision-making.

The Agency was acknowledged for its exemplary ESG framework, which is supported by nine formal committees – most notably, the Governance Committee, which was established in 2017 and reformed in 2022.

The Agency’s ESG journey includes a mature governance system, a 79.3 per cent governance maturity score, conflict of interest and anti-fraud policies, multiple ISO certifications and is currently progressing to obtain ISO 37000 for organisational governance.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these international recognitions, which affirm our ongoing mission to lead by example in sustainable governance and ESG excellence. These awards reflect the dedication of our teams, the strength of our systems and our belief that good governance is the foundation of lasting environmental impact. As we move forward, we remain committed to innovation, integrity, and partnerships that serve both people and the planet.”

The 3G Awards are organised by Cambridge IFA (International Finance Advisory), a UK-based organisation that promotes ethical, sustainable finance and governance worldwide. The awards align closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are known for enhancing the visibility, credibility and global partnerships of recipients.