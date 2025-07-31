FNC discusses cooperation with parliamentary delegations at Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva

GENEVA, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), held separate meetings with several Speakers of parliaments on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Al Nuaimi met separately with Andrija Mandić, Speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro; Amir Ohana, Knesset Speaker, and Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

During the meetings, discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening parliamentary ties between the FNC and the respective legislative bodies.

They also emphasised the importance of coordination on issues of mutual interest within regional and international parliamentary forums.

Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the vital role that parliaments play in fostering dialogue and promoting understanding between nations.

He also noted that such bilateral meetings on the sidelines of international events offer a valuable platform for exchanging perspectives and boosting parliamentary collaboration.

The meetings were attended by several FNC members.