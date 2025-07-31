Sharjah Ruler approves 1578 new scholarships for undergraduates

SHARJAH, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 1578 new scholarships for Emirati students for various undergraduate programmes at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah for the 2025-2026 academic year.

This announcement was made by Amna Al Owais, who is in charge of the Scholarship Programme at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Al Owais also mentioned that the deadline for submitting scholarship applications has been extended to Sunday, August 10, giving students who haven’t finished their applications more time to apply.