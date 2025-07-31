Abu Dhabi’s hotel sector hit AED682 million in revenues during May

ABU DHABI, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- Hotel establishments in Abu Dhabi continued their positive performance in May 2025, driven by higher occupancy rates and an increasing number of international guests.

The sector recorded total revenues of AED682 million, reflecting the sustained growth of the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

According to preliminary data from the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, the breakdown of hotel revenues for the month includes AED408 million from room revenues, AED224 million from food and beverage services, and AED50 million from other sources.

Abu Dhabi’s hotels welcomed approximately 481,000 guests in May 2025, highlighting the emirate’s growing appeal as a world-class tourism destination. This growth is supported by the diversity of accommodation options and the high standards of hospitality services.

A total of 172 hotel establishments were in operation in Abu Dhabi during the month, offering 34,383 rooms. The total number of guest nights exceeded 1.345 million, with an occupancy rate of 80%. The average revenue per available room reached AED490.

Guests from non-Arab Asian countries topped the list with 155,000 visitors, followed by Europeans with 112,000, and UAE nationals with 88,000, indicating the sector's continued momentum and the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for global travellers.

Hotels also hosted 31,000 guests from GCC countries, 52,000 from other Arab nations, 25,000 from North and South America, and 8,000 from non-Arab African countries, along with visitors from various other global markets.

By category, five-star hotels received the largest number of guests, with 236,000 visitors, led by 72,000 European guests.

Meanwhile, four-star hotels accommodated 126,000 guests, while hotels rated three stars or below welcomed 70,000, and hotel apartments hosted 50,000 guests.