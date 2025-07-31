Sharjah Children organises 110 specialised programmes, events in H1

SHARJAH, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- In line with its mission to build a capable and creative generation, Sharjah Children, an affiliate of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, organised more than 110 specialised programmes and events in the first half of 2025, reaching over 8,300 children aged 6 to 12.

Around 3,800 participants engaged in nearly 100 specialised programmes focused on developing children's creative and leadership abilities in their areas of interest.

In sports, children participated in activities such as climbing (a first-time experience), advanced sports workshops, and competitions in football, judo, taekwondo, athletics, and swimming. Artistic workshops, including visual arts led by Najat Makki, AI art blending heritage and technology, 3D art, and palm-themed sessions, saw strong attendance.

In literature and languages, children took part in workshops like Fantasy World for creative writing and Journey with the Quran in collaboration with the Sharjah Foundation for the Holy Quran and Sunnah, learning recitation, tajweed, and meanings.

Science and technology programmes, such as Kumon and Emirati Coder, promoted analytical thinking and tech skills. Life skills were cultivated through practical workshops in sewing, carpentry, recycling, and expressive communication, including sessions for Sharjah Children's Shura members. Performing arts, music, seasonal camps, and joint initiatives with Rubu’ Qarn entities were also included.

The institution held 14 major events, attracting over 4,500 children. These included the Sports and Arts Festival, Fun Cart, Emirati Children's Day, and participation in the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, as well as educational and community outreach initiatives.

In competitions, around 500 children participated in 20 local and international contests, winning 30 prizes and medals.

Highlights included the Arab Judo Championship in Jordan, UAE Taekwondo Championship, Sheikha Latifa Award for Childhood Creativity, and various art and environmental contests.

Noura Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Children, said the accomplishments of the first half reflect the institution’s commitment to empowering children and nurturing their talents. “We believe the child is the seed of change and the maker of the future,” she said, adding that tailored, interactive, and educational programmes are designed to meet children's needs and spark discovery, expression, and growth.

She affirmed that the institution will continue offering innovative experiences and national and international initiatives in the second half of the year to expand children’s learning and development opportunities.