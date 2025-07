TOKYO, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- Japan’s imports of the UAE crude oil exceeded 31 million barrels, accounting for 52.1% of total imports in June 2025, according to official Japanese data.

This is based on figures from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Japan’s total crude oil imports in June reached 59.6 million barrels, with 97.7%, equivalent to 58.2 million barrels, sourced from Arab countries.