UAE President receives Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

ABU DHABI, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed engaged in cordial conversation, with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressing his appreciation for the trust placed in him by His Highness the President in promoting him to the rank of General.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses also addressed a number of topics related to national and citizens’ affairs.

The meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several Sheikhs, and senior UAE officials.