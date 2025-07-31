Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for July 2025 attracts bids worth AED5.35 billion

ABU DHABI, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as the issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and payment agent, announced the successful completion of the July 2025 auction of the UAE Dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) amounting to AED1.1 billion.

This issuance forms part of the T-Sukuk issuance programme for the year 2025, as published on the MoF’s official website.

The auction attracted robust demand from eight primary dealers across both tranches maturing in August 2028 and May 2030. The total bids received reached AED5.35 billion, reflecting an oversubscription of nearly five times and underscoring the strong confidence of investors in the UAE's creditworthiness and Islamic finance framework.

The auction results highlighted competitive, market-driven pricing with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 3.88% for the August 2028 tranche and 3.95% for the May 2030 tranche on par with comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance.

The Islamic T-Sukuk programme plays a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE’s dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors.

Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE’s long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.