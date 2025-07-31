UAE carries out 58th airdrop of humanitarian aid, sends 41 new trucks to Gaza for fifth consecutive day

GAZA, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE has continued its airdrop operations of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The mission is part of the ongoing "Birds of Goodness" operation, aimed at delivering urgent relief to hard-to-reach areas affected by the conflict.

Today marked the 58th airdrop under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza amid ongoing security challenges.

With this latest operation, the total volume of airdropped humanitarian aid has exceeded 3,787 tonnes of food and relief supplies, delivered via 197 aircraft, underscoring the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts to reach the most vulnerable communities.

Simultaneously, 41 UAE aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through various land crossings today, including 12 trucks loaded with medical supplies donated to the World Health Organisation, as well as trucks carrying essential food items.

These efforts are part of a comprehensive humanitarian response to support both the health and food sectors in Gaza.

The UAE remains committed to delivering urgent assistance and continues to work closely with regional and international partners to ensure that aid reaches those in need, reflecting its enduring humanitarian values and leading role in supporting affected populations around the world.