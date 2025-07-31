DFM announces 298% rise in net profit before tax for H1 2025 to AED777.1 million

DUBAI, 31st July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2025, reporting a net profit before tax of AED777.1 million, up 298 percent compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring strong investor confidence and the continued expansion of Dubai’s capital markets.

DFM saw robust market performance during this period, with the DFM General Index (DFMGI) rising by 10.6 percent, reflecting both local market strength and a broader global shift in capital towards resilient, growth-oriented markets.

The total market capitalisation also increased by a solid 9.7 percent, compared to the same period last year, to reach AED995 billion.

Commenting on DFM’s performance, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said, “DFM delivered a positive performance in the first half of 2025, underpinned by growing market depth and investor engagement. The rise in the DFM General Index, alongside sustained participation from institutional and foreign investors, is set against the backdrop of a dynamic Dubai economy, where record real estate activity, growing hedge fund presence, and increased capital flows have reinforced the emirate’s status as a global financial hub. The 3rd edition of our Annual Capital Market Summit, held in May, further highlighted DFM’s global standing, attracting more than 1,500 leading international and regional market participants and setting the stage for continued innovation and growth. Looking ahead, we will continue enhancing our market infrastructure and diversifying our offerings to support sustained market growth.”

DFM’s total consolidated revenue rose 191 percent to AED888.9 million in the first half of 2025, underpinned by a robust rise in operating income and solid investment returns and one-off income from the sale of an investment property. Expenses, excluding tax, were AED111.8 million compared to AED110.3 million in H1 2024, reflecting ongoing investments in market infrastructure and technology.

In the second quarter of 2025, the total revenue reached AED702.5 million compared to AED157.6 million reported in Q2 2024. Further, the exchange recorded a net profit before tax of AED642.2 million, compared to AED99.8 million in the corresponding period last year reflecting the steady market growth.

DFM recorded increased trading activity during H1 2025, with average daily traded value (ADTV) rising 75 percent year-on-year to AED692 million, leading to a total traded value of AED85 billion, up 77 percent compared to AED48 billion in H1 2024. Average number of daily trades also increased by 37 percent to approximately 13,900, reflecting deeper market engagement.

DFM onboarded 53,655 new investors during the first half of 2025, with foreign investors making up 84 percent, raising the total investor base to over 1.2 million. Institutional trading increased notably, reaching 71 percent of total activity, with foreign investors contributing 53 percent of trading and representing 20 percent ownership of market capitalisation.

In June, DFM participated in HSBC’s GCC Exchanges Conference in London, which convened over 300 global institutional investors, more than 100 corporates, and representatives from all GCC exchanges. The conference emphasised growing global interest in the Gulf markets, driven by resilient regional performance, including a 33 percent rise in GCC IPO activity in the first three months of the year.

In the first half of 2025, DFM welcomed the landmark IPO of Dubai Residential REIT (DUBAIRESI), the GCC’s largest and first-ever listed pure-play residential leasing-focused REIT.

The IPO raised AED2.145 billion (US$584 million) and was significantly oversubscribed, with gross demand exceeding AED56 billion (US$15 billion), approximately 26 times the offered units. Dubai Residential REIT debuted with a market capitalisation of AED14.3 billion (US$3.9 billion), marking the largest listed REIT in the GCC and underscoring strong investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector.

In May, DFM successfully hosted the third MENA Capital Market Summit (CMS 2025), welcoming over 1,500 attendees and more than 100 speakers from leading global institutions. The annual event has come to serve as a regional anchor for dialogue, innovation, and investment, further cementing DFM’s role as a strategic enabler of capital market development. During this year's edition, DFM announced two AI-powered enhancements to its iVestor app: Smart Disclosures and Financial Summary.

Smart Disclosures provides concise summaries of detailed company announcements, while Financial Summary presents key financial metrics clearly and succinctly. These new features aim to simplify access to information and support investors in making informed decisions, aligning with the rising demand for intuitive, digital-first investment tools.

DFM also continued enhancing its Arena platform, designed to facilitate broader capital access and diversify investment opportunities across various asset classes, reinforcing market depth and investor engagement.

Market capitalisation reached AED995 billion, reflecting Dubai's diversified economic base with sector composition as follows: Financials 40 percent, Real Estate 20 percent, Utilities 17 percent, Industrials 12 percent, Communication Services 5 percent, and Consumer Staples and other sectors comprising the remainder. This diverse mix strategically positions DFM to attract listings from emerging and underrepresented sectors.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “DFM’s performance in the first half of 2025 reflects a market evolving with purpose, demonstrating steady progress in executing our strategic initiatives and maintaining investor confidence. The successful listing of Dubai Residential REIT signals continued strength in our IPO pipeline and a growing investor appetite for diversified asset classes. As we expand access to new products and deepen market infrastructure, DFM remains a magnet for capital and a launchpad for the region’s most ambitious issuers.”