Shamsa Entertainment City opens as new family hub in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) inaugurated Shamsa Entertainment City at Expo Centre Sharjah, positioning it as a flagship destination for Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 under the theme Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines.

Open until 30th August, the attraction offers an immersive, family-friendly environment with interactive play zones and innovative experiences tailored for children.

The launch was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, Sheikh Salem Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of SCTDA, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, alongside government officials and partners.

Spread across Halls 2 and 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the venue is segmented to support discovery, creativity and skill development through curated recreational zones. Features include Taj Shamsa Studios, Shamsa Culinary Lab, the Shamsa Photography Pavilion, and the Grand Play Arena equipped with augmented reality and electric bumper cars.

Al Owais said the initiative reflects the emirate’s shift toward sustainable, innovation-led entertainment models that deliver long-term value to both retail and tourism sectors.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said the project is a strategic step to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a premier global destination for family tourism and retail, combining authentic cultural identity with modern experiences.

Al-Awadi noted that Shamsa Entertainment City complements retail promotions across more than 1,000 outlets offering discounts of up to 75 percent, demonstrating how innovative concepts can boost economic activity and enhance social cohesion.

Bouzanjal added that the venue reflects a qualitative leap in family entertainment, integrating digital tools such as augmented reality to engage tech-savvy children, while retaining the emirate’s cultural essence.

Children can leave personal messages or write on the Wall of Gratitude, encouraging meaningful engagement. The launch also marked the debut of Shamsa, the official mascot for Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, symbolising joy and cultural continuity.

The venue operates daily from 10:00 to 22:00 on weekdays, until 23:00 on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 16:00 to 23:00 on Fridays.