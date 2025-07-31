Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates Emirati poets’ role in contemporary literature

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) hosted a literary evening titled Contemporary Poetry at the House of Wisdom, bringing together aspiring poets and cultural professionals to explore the evolving role of literature in Emirati society.

The evening opened with a panel discussion titled Horizons of Writers and Poets, featuring Emirati poets Ahmed bin Sulayem and Meera AlBusmait. The session examined how young writers are reshaping poetic expression by drawing on memory, cultural identity and a willingness to move beyond traditional forms.

Bin Sulayem, known for his free-form style, said, “I write in complete freedom, refusing to confine myself to any predetermined form. My truth is shaped by my Emirati heritage and the stories of resilience and adventure that echo through our history.”

AlBusmait, who fuses Arabic verse with English poetics, added, “My writing began with memory. As an Emirati woman with a multicultural perspective, I blend traditional forms with contemporary rebellion. Writing is a human act—a form of vulnerability no machine can replicate.”

The evening concluded with a live poetry recital featuring bin Sulayem and AlBusmait, joined by poets Shahd Thani, Mohammad Al Gaith and Maryam AlShawab. Their readings touched on themes of identity, belonging, memory and cultural continuity, reaffirming poetry’s power as both a personal and communal form of expression.