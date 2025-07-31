MoHESR hosts 2025 New Scholarship Students Forum

DUBAI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has hosted the 2025 New Scholarship Students Forum under the theme “From Global Education to National Impact”.

The event brought together students, parents, education experts, and MoHESR’s strategic partners to empower Emirati students for their scholarship journey and reiterate the Ministry’s commitment to supporting their academic success.

Currently, 592 scholarship students are enrolled in more than 115 world-class universities across 22 countries, while 187 completed their studies in the 2024-2025 academic year. This achievement is testament to MoHESR’s efforts to build robust ties with world-class universities and deliver quality academic guidance for future-ready graduates who can contribute to the UAE’s competitiveness.

The forum prepares students in the National Scholarship Programme for studying abroad, offering guidance on travel, housing, as well as academic and administrative procedures. It also connects them with MoHESR’s officials, cultural attachés, and experts to ensure a seamless transition to university life.

In his opening speech, Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of MoHESR, said, “Scholarships are vital to investing in human capital. This forum is a milestone in preparing students for academic and professional success, empowering them to contribute to the nation’s development. It marks the beginning of a transformative journey and equips our students with the tools and support they need to succeed at world-class universities.”

Dr. Al Mualla added, “At MoHESR, we view education as the foundation of human development. Hence, we remain committed to preparing future-ready Emiratis by aligning scholarship programmes with key economic sectors and national goals.”

During the forum, students took part in hands-on workshops covering everything from scholarship activation and cultural adaptation to safety and career planning. Parents were also engaged through Q&A sessions, underscoring the Ministry’s focus on family support as vital to students’ academic and emotional stability.

The cultural attachés have conducted a series of virtual seminars over the past weeks to introduce students and parents to the available digital services and support systems. These seminars equipped students with the guidance they need for a successful scholarship journey abroad – both academically and socially.