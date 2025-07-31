Scientific study reveals promising prospects for sustainable agriculture in UAE

SHARJAH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) – A scientific study conducted by researchers at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), in collaboration with international scientific institutions, and published in the prestigious journal Science, has revealed promising results that could mark a qualitative shift in sustainable agriculture in desert environments, by leveraging microbial communities found deep within arid soils.

The study showed that biological interactions between plant roots and surrounding microbes play a pivotal role in enhancing soil fertility and boosting crop resilience to harsh climatic conditions—opening new horizons for agricultural development in dry regions such as the UAE.

Dr. John Klironomos, Professor of Biology, Chemistry, and Environmental Sciences and Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at the College of Arts and Sciences at the American University of Sharjah, stated, “Managing the relationship between plants and microbes with scientific precision represents a paradigm shift in our understanding of soil and how to harness it for sustainable agriculture, especially in climatically challenging environments.”

The study focused on the concept of “plant–soil feedback,” which highlights how plants contribute to shaping microbial communities within the soil, which in turn impact the plants’ ability to absorb nutrients and water.

The success of this complex ecosystem depends on how it is managed scientifically, which can either enhance or hinder agricultural productivity.

AUS is currently applying this model through field experiments on local crops such as wheat and date palms, using microbial inoculants and natural biostimulants aimed at increasing plant resistance to heat and salinity.

To support these efforts, the university launched the “Sharjah Sustainable Agriculture Research Group” in collaboration with local researchers and experts, with the aim of advancing studies related to soil rehabilitation and promoting environmental agriculture in the UAE and the region.

Dr. Junling Zhang, from China Agricultural University and one of the study’s co-authors, said, “Microbial life represents an underutilised resource. When we understand and enhance its mechanisms, we can bring about a major transformation in agriculture, making it more aligned with natural ecosystems.”

The study also pointed to the importance of adopting traditional agricultural practices, such as crop rotation, intercropping, and minimal tillage, which contribute to enhancing soil microbiota when applied based on scientific principles.

The study concluded that soil is no longer merely a passive medium for planting, but rather a living system that can be scientifically harnessed to support food security and address climate change—through agricultural practices that prioritise soil sustainability and biodiversity protection.

The study was published under the title “Steering Plant-Soil Feedback for Sustainable Agriculture" in the July 2025 issue of Science.