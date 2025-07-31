e& reports 60.7% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching AED8.8 billion in H1 2025

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- e& today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting continued growth momentum and strategic progress across its business pillars.

e&’s performance reinforces the Group’s position as a global technology leader, driving digital transformation at scale across regional and international markets.

Consolidated revenue increased to AED34.9 billion, representing a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 23.3 percent compared to H1 2024.

Consolidated net profit in H1 rose to AED8.8 billion, up 60.7 percent from the previous year.

EBITDA in H1 reached AED15.4 billion, a YoY increase of 18.8 percent with EBITDA margin of 44.1 percent. The Group’s subscriber base grew to 198 million globally, marking a 13.1 percent increase year-over-year.

In the UAE, e& UAE subscribers reached 15.5 million, driven by rising demand for advanced connectivity solutions, AI-powered services, and tailored digital experiences that address the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman, e&, said, “In the first half of 2025, e& continued to strengthen its leadership position, driven by its strategic investments and robust business model. Our continued strong performance reflects our commitment to long-term value creation, with major milestones reflecting the Board’s strategic foresight.

“In H1, e& continued its growth trajectory, and alongside our outstanding financial performance, we maintained our focus on bringing the latest technologies to best serve our customers. We launched the UAE Sovereign Cloud Launchpad alongside AWS and the UAE Cybersecurity Council. This landmark initiative advances national priorities around digital sovereignty, secure AI, and cloud innovation, and is set to unlock enduring value for the nation’s digital economy.

“Thanks to the UAE’s visionary leadership that inspires us, e& will continue enabling the knowledge economy with responsibility and ambition. We remain committed to shaping resilient, inclusive, and innovation-led societies across the markets we serve.”

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&, stated, “e& delivered strong performance in the first half of 2025, reflecting our agility, innovation, and ability to scale. We preserved the momentum witnessed across our different verticals. Our diverse revenue streams enabled the group to drive financial success and deliver robust operational growth. These results demonstrate the strength of our transformation strategy and our continued focus on operational excellence and value creation.

“We achieved a series of strategic milestones, including the divestment of Khazna and partial divestment of Airalo during the first half of the year, which enhanced our financial flexibility. In parallel, we introduced the UAE Sovereign Cloud Launchpad, reinforcing our focus on secure, sovereign AI solutions. We also became one of the first companies to earn the ‘Tier S’ designation under the Dubai AI Seal, a top-level recognition of our leadership in responsible AI development and deployment. Additionally, we advanced our international footprint through the acquisition of Serbia Broadband, while our collaboration with Qualcomm is accelerating 5G evolution and edge AI integration across key industries.

“Our progress was further recognised internationally, with e& named the world’s Fastest Growing Brand by Brand Finance. This recognition reflects our bold ambition, customer-centric innovation, and growing global presence.