Inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship gets underway in Al Ain tomorrow

AL AIN, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 will officially begin tomorrow, 1st August, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), the three-day event will run until 3rd August and is expected to bring together hundreds of athletes from more than 20 countries to the Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi.

This initiative is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and under the banner of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

The official press conference to announce the completion of preparations was held Thursday at ADNEC Centre Al Ain and was attended Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management. Several top athletes participating in the event, including Fellipe Andrew (Brazil), Leticia Cardozo (Brazil), Tamerlan Eslemesov (Russia), Liisi Vaht (Estonia), Salem Al Qubaisi (UAE), and Pouya Rahmani (Iran) were also present.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of Destination Management at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Hosting the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain Region is an unprecedented milestone for the Middle East and North Africa region. It reflects the growth of the sports sector in the UAE and strengthens our position as a global hub for elite combat sports events.

“This event aligns with the Department’s strategic vision to meet rising global demand for combat sports, including grappling, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing disciplines. At the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, stimulate the tourism economy, and deliver exceptional experiences, particularly in Al Ain Region, a city rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.”

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM, said the organising team is fully prepared to deliver a seamless and high-calibre experience for both athletes and fans. He added that the strong international turnout reflects the sport’s rapid global growth and Abu Dhabi’s rising profile as a destination for combat sports.

“The launch of this championship aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to advance sports development in the country. We aim to create a platform that welcomes athletes from around the globe, enabling them to compete at a professional level while positioning the Al Ain Region as a key host city for international combat sports events. We are proud to see Abu Dhabi’s name become synonymous with some of the world’s premier sports competitions, and we hope this championship opens new doors for grappling athletes everywhere.”

Al Bahri also confirmed that next year, one male and one female athlete selected from among the top performers at the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship and the three Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grappling World Tour events will earn a place in the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship. The names will be revealed following the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship.

The competition will begin with professional and 35+ category matches through to the semi-final stage on the opening day. The youth and amateur divisions will take place on the second day, while the final day will feature third-place playoffs and championship finals for the professional categories. Winners will receive 2,000 AJP ranking points and substantial cash prizes, under AJP Tour regulations.