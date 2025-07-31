Famine in Gaza threatens thousands with starvation, WHO warns

GAZA, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Gaza is facing the most severe stage of famine according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, with thousands at risk of dying from hunger.

In a statement issued today, the organisation said residents of Gaza are suffering from extreme food shortages, with some going days without eating and others dying from severe weakness or organ failure. Children with acute malnutrition, it added, are particularly at risk of death without urgent treatment.

The statement highlighted that Gaza’s healthcare system is no longer able to function effectively due to a dire shortage of medical supplies and fuel, compounding the suffering of both patients and healthcare workers.

The organisation noted that recovery from malnutrition requires months of specialised medical care and therapeutic feeding, warning that some effects may be lifelong, such as stunted growth and chronic health conditions.

The WHO called for the immediate and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid — food and medicine — through all possible routes. It urged Israel to facilitate the delivery of assistance and ensure its safe and rapid passage in order to save lives and end the suffering of civilians. The organisation also renewed its call for a ceasefire.