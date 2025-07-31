GCC Secretary-General welcomes Canada, Malta, Portugal pledges to recognise Palestine

RIYADH, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Jassem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro regarding their countries’ intention to recognise the State of Palestine in September.

Al Budaiwi praised this historic and significant step, describing it as a reflection of growing international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to establish an independent state based on the 4th June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He called on all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to follow this example and take similar steps to uphold justice, alleviate the prolonged suffering of the Palestinian people, and promote peace, justice and stability in the region.