Dubai Police celebrate graduation of 922 students from summer programme

DUBAI, 31st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police celebrated the graduation of 922 male and female students from its annual summer courses programme, themed “Our Summer: Security and Happiness… Innovation and Leadership.”

The graduation ceremony was held at Dubai World Trade Centre and attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority; and Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality. Other attendees included senior officers, directors of police departments and parents.

Organised in cooperation with the Emirates School Establishment, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and Dubai Sports Council, the programme was hosted by the International Hemaya Centre and offered a variety of specialised courses aimed at fostering personal development and skills among students.

Al Marri praised the students' commitment, highlighting the importance of such programmes in supporting youth during the summer break. He stressed that Dubai Police are committed to nurturing disciplined, aware and responsible generations capable of contributing to society. He also thanked parents for encouraging their children to benefit from educational and development opportunities.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid commended the success of this year’s edition, which saw participation from students of 28 nationalities, noting the role of such initiatives in cultivating diverse skills.

Brigadier Khalid Bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, emphasised the role of summer programmes in building character, promoting values of courage and responsibility, and encouraging respect for laws. He underlined the importance of cross-sector collaboration to prepare youth for leadership in future roles.

Brigadier Dr Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Mamari, Director of the International Hemaya Centre, said the centre is committed to launching educational and training initiatives for all community groups, with a focus on students. He said the summer programme remains a key priority aligned with Dubai Police’s strategic goal of enhancing community happiness.

This year’s programme included 13 activities such as the Young Investigator Course, Diving, Swimming, Military and Fitness Training, Future Officer Programme, K9 Police Dogs Course, Horse Care Course, 901 Call Centre Training, and a series of awareness lectures and field visits.

A total of 1,332 students from 28 nationalities took part in the summer programme across 16 training centres, including government schools and Dubai Police facilities such as the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Mounted Police Station, 901 Call Centre and K9 Security Inspection Department.

Al Mamari also highlighted the centre’s achievements over the past three years, during which 375,741 students from 175 nationalities benefited from 505 awareness and summer programmes.

Sharing 2024 statistics, he said last year’s courses attracted 1,136 students from 31 nationalities, with 816 Emirati and 320 expatriate participants trained at 21 centres.

He expressed gratitude to all strategic partners involved, including 40 government and semi-government entities, and praised their contributions to the sustainability and success of the seasonal initiatives.

The graduation ceremony featured military drills by students and a documentary showcasing their training journey. An accompanying exhibition presented 22 projects supporting student programmes at the International Hemaya Centre.